Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $53.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.61% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

CYTK traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. 779,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

