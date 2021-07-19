CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Down 45.4% in June

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of CYBE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,833. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.