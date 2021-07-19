CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Down 45.4% in June

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 474,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,833. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $218,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $2,762,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 33.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

