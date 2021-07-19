cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Volume Hits $123,127.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6,343.72 or 0.20624043 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $63.44 million and $123,127.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

