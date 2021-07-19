Cushing Asset Management LP Has $478,000 Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $31.21 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

