Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,227,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,100,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIEW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of View stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. View, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

