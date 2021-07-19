Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $115.91 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

