Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Acquires $500,332.05 in Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $500,332.05.
CULL opened at $11.41 on Monday. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $44.00.
Cullman Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.