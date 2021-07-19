Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Acquires $500,332.05 in Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $500,332.05.

CULL opened at $11.41 on Monday. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $44.00.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services in Cullman County, Alabama. It accepts various deposit products that offers demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit and residential, commercial mortgage and commercial non-mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.