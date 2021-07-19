Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 138,278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. 292,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,100,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

