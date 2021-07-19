Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $202.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.