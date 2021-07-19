Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,975 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of NiSource worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,627. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

