Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 86,194 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,194 shares during the quarter. L Brands comprises about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of L Brands worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

NYSE LB traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

