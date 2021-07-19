CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $227,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CSWI opened at $114.51 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.
