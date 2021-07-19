CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $227,740.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSWI opened at $114.51 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

