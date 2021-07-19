CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $6.30 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CSRLF opened at $4.74 on Thursday. CSR has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

