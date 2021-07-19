Crust Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.52 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Crust Network has a market cap of $42.35 million and $6.52 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $23.52 or 0.00074430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00791118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

