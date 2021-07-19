Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of CCK traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 1,351,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. Crown has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

