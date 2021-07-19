Critical Survey: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 951.58 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Online Vacation Center and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NextPlay Technologies

HotPlay Enterprise Limited is an in-game advertising (IGA) company which leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and harmonizes engagement between businesses and consumers. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in BVI.

