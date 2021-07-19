Critical Contrast: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01% Vericel 3.24% 3.45% 2.37%

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.14 Vericel $124.18 million 18.92 $3.04 million $0.06 844.83

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vericel 0 2 6 0 2.75

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269.65%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Summary

Vericel beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product includes, NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.