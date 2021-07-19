Critical Analysis: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) versus Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB)

Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) and Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yanglin Soybean and Darling Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients $3.57 billion 2.92 $296.82 million $1.96 32.59

Darling Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Yanglin Soybean.

Profitability

This table compares Yanglin Soybean and Darling Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A Darling Ingredients 9.64% 13.67% 7.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yanglin Soybean and Darling Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanglin Soybean 0 0 0 0 N/A Darling Ingredients 0 0 12 1 3.08

Darling Ingredients has a consensus target price of $79.18, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Darling Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darling Ingredients is more favorable than Yanglin Soybean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Darling Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darling Ingredients beats Yanglin Soybean on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yanglin Soybean

Yanglin Soybean, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and selling of non-genetically modified soybean oil, salad oil, and soybean meal throughout the Province of Heilongjiang, China. The Company’s products are sold directly to its customers or through distributors. Majority of Yanglin Soybean’s customers are located in Northern China. The company sells its products under the `Yanglin` brand name primarily to various geographic regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its various distribution channels. The Company’s manufacturing process includes sifting, crushing, heating and pressing soybeans, extracting and separating oil from crushed soybeans, and cleansing, hydrating and packaging oil, as well as drying and packaging soybean meal.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. It also recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Sonac, Dar Pro, Rothsay, Rousselot, CTH, Ecoson, and Rendac brand names in North America, Europe, China, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

