Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.49. Approximately 34,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 563,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.