Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $3.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.19. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 126,130 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,225.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 698,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

