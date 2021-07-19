Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.68 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $4.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.95 or 0.99972100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003112 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

