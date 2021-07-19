Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,782 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

