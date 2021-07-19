Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.11 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.