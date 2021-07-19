Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

