Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson increased their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

