Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.63% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 638.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.