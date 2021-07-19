Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.44.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Credicorp stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.86. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

