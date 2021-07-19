Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Insider Sells $217,362.99 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

CR stock opened at $90.45 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Crane by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Crane by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Crane by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

