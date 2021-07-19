Cpwm LLC Purchases 49,839 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 497,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.