Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,414 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

