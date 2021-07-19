Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $345.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $213.00 and last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $11,993,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

