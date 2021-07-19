Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 58,128 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.04, for a total value of $17,266,341.12. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of COSM stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

