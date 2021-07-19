Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 58,128 Shares

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.04, for a total value of $17,266,341.12. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of COSM stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Cosmos Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.