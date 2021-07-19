Cormorant Asset Management LP Sells 1,225,904 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Cormorant Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225,904 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 1,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,968 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $8,862,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $217,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 532,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 185,185 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 196.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $953.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.