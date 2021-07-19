Cormorant Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cormorant Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,474 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Beam Therapeutics worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

