Cormorant Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings in Agenus were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.