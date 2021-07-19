Cormorant Asset Management LP Invests $37.19 Million in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,193,000. Longboard Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned 17.34% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBPH. Evercore ISI started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,907. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

