Cormorant Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks makes up 1.4% of Cormorant Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.33% of Zymeworks worth $63,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,213. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

