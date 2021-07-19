CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,815. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.