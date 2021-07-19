Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $553.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.