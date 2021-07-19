Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 148.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $140.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $141.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

