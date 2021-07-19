Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CPA traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53. Copa has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

