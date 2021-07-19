Cooper Financial Group Sells 511 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,870 shares of company stock worth $4,163,622 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $98.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.