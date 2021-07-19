Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,831 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Boeing by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

