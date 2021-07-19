Cooper Financial Group Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,828 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.