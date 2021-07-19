Cooper Financial Group Invests $18.10 Million in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,101,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 875.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,885,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.