Cooper Financial Group Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $179.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

