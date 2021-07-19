Cooper Financial Group Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $365.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

