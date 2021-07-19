Cooper Financial Group Buys 26,301 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 101.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KEMQ stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

