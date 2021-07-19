Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90.

