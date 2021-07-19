ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$14.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

